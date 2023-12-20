Gleason Group Inc. Makes New $370,000 Investment in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMBFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Gleason Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,576,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 120,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,739,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the period.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCMB opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $52.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

