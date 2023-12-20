Gleason Group Inc. Sells 381 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.