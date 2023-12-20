Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.00. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 12,468 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBTG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. Analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $170,437,000. Carronade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,473,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 176,404 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after buying an additional 410,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 1,169.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 1,441,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.