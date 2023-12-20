Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $32,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BA opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $265.52. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

