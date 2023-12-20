Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $64,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter.

SMH opened at $173.92 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $175.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.31.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

