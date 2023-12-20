Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $176.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.