Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

CIBR opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

