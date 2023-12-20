Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

