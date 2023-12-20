Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

