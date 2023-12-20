Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,283 shares during the period. Global X Silver Miners ETF accounts for about 1.0% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SIL stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $954.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

