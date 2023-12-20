Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Shares Acquired by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSUS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after buying an additional 235,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:GSUS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 311,914 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.