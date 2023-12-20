Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,497,603 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 12.0% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.30% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $1,215,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.27. 98,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.56. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $508.80.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

