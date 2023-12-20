Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 272,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,021,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.96. 9,630,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,368,281. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $201.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

