Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 128,586 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 128,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %
PM traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.81. 521,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International
In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- It’s high time to take a look at HEICO Corporation
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Super investors suddenly buying these stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The truth behind small-cap stocks and a dovish Federal Reserve
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.