Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 128,586 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 128,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

PM traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.81. 521,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.