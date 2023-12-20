Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,405 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.19. 150,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,920. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $329.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

