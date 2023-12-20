Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys 264,988 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5,327.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,988 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $21,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,134,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,973,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

