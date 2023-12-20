Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14,643.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157,411 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.2% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Blackstone worth $122,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 0.4 %

Blackstone stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,663. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.58.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.