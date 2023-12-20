Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.95 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

ROK stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.59. 49,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.68 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

