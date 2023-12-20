Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $99.99 Million in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 504,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,989,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 1.0% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.80% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter.

IYK stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.47. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $177.12 and a 52-week high of $208.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

