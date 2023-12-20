Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.85 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $4,175,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 134.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.46. 322,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

