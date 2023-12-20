Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.48 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,138,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.34. 851,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,298. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.