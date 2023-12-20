Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 895,546 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 6,146.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895,546 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

PGX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 997,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,647. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

