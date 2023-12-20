Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.84.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

