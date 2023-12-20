Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,858 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.33. 299,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.73. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.