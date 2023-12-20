Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on January 16th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 2.5 %

GRP.U stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. 870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

