Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. 870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

