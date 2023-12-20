Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on January 16th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.72). The company had revenue of C$131.46 million during the quarter.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
