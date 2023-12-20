Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on January 16th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.72). The company had revenue of C$131.46 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,698.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

