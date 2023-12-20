Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.72). The business had revenue of C$131.46 million for the quarter.

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,698.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

