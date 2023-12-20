Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

GRVY stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 87,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gravity by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 118,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

