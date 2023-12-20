Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Gravity Price Performance
GRVY stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter.
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
