G&S Capital LLC Acquires 10,935 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Prologis stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average is $117.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
