G&S Capital LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $794,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $1,778,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 33.0% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

