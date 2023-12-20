G&S Capital LLC Acquires 2,002 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

