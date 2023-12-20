G&S Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,232 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after buying an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

