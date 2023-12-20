G&S Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

