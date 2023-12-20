G&S Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 131,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

