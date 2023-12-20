G&S Capital LLC Purchases 3,077 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $604.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $581.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $275.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

