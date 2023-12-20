G&S Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $85.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

