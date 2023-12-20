Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $27.90

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $25.80. Guardant Health shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 275,096 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Guardant Health by 16.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.