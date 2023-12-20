Guardian Investment Management Decreases Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Guardian Investment Management lowered its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 545,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,424.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 537,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 613,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,508. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

