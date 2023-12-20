Guardian Investment Management Has $44,000 Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,344,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 477,222 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in QuantumScape by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 57,492 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

QuantumScape Trading Down 1.3 %

QuantumScape stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $219,408.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,591.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $219,408.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,591.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $451,201.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,112.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,361. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.