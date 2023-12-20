Guardian Investment Management Sells 4,100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Guardian Investment Management lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.02. 724,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,494. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.