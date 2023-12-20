Guardian Investment Management Sells 4,450 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.37. 1,485,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,777,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

