Guardian Investment Management Sells 450 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Guardian Investment Management cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $126.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

