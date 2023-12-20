H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.34

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 66282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H World Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 993.0% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,373 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,115,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,809,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,826,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

