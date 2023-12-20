Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 800 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $425.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $426.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

