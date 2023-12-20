HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of HCI Group worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.03. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $131.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.73 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HCI Group from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCI

HCI Group Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.