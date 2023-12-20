Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

