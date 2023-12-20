Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,506 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.77 and a one year high of $110.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

