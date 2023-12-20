Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.29.
HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hibbett
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Amundi increased its position in Hibbett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Hibbett by 32.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hibbett Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $841.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hibbett Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.70%.
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.
