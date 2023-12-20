Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DIS opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

